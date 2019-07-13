On July 10, the United States President Donald Trump took the medical community, and the world, by surprise when he said that the “kidney has a very special place in the heart”. Trump made the statement when he announced a US government plan to tackle kidney diseases, The Guardian reported.

“You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing,” the US President said.

Trump’s statement, as usual, inspired a series of reactions on social media.