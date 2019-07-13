TRUMP: "You've worked so hard on the kidney. Very special -- the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It's an incredible thing." pic.twitter.com/JLM3uCsO5u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2019

On July 10, the United States President Donald Trump took the medical community, and the world, by surprise when he said that the “kidney has a very special place in the heart”. Trump made the statement when he announced a US government plan to tackle kidney diseases, The Guardian reported.

“You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing,” the US President said.

Trump’s statement, as usual, inspired a series of reactions on social media.

The kidney is located in the left ventricle of the heart, and the Moon is part of Mars. Oh also CH4 is labeled as a #FreedomGas on the Idiotic Table. #TrumpScienceLessons — Mark W (@B9lyEquivocal) July 10, 2019

He speaks like a 7th grader giving a book report of a book he has not read — Dee Dubs 🌊 (@d_weis) July 10, 2019

why does no one love him enough to do a neurological intervention — prays w/faint damns (@Cy_Lanced) July 10, 2019

He makes George W Bush sound like a poet laureate.

A brain like swiss cheese. — eli friedmann (@eligit) July 10, 2019