When volunteers at Udaipur’s Animal Aid Unlimited found Shylo, her skin was gravelly and hard. They could barely distinguish from the stone bench she was curled up on.

Mange parasites had caused a condition called crusting which generates unbelievable itching and pain, in her. Terrified of humans, Shylo resisted all contact – but slowly and steadily the animal shelter won her over.

Several baths and skin treatments later, the little dog was completely transformed. Friendly and healthy, she is a new dog now.

Her story is a reminder of the fact that tender loving care can truly change lives.