This kid came dressed as an influencer apology video at #Vidcon2019 @pugloca pic.twitter.com/X8e79czn5A — Taylor Lorenz @ VidCon (@TaylorLorenz) July 12, 2019

A boy who attended the VidCon festival in Calfornia dressed like an internet influencer’s apology video has the internet rolling in laughter.

A three-day fest, VidCon is the largest gathering in the world for digital content creators and influencers and was held over July 10 to July 13 at the Anaheim convention centre.

The boy, who goes by the Twitter handle @PugLoca, arrived with the cutout of a YouTube video titled My Apology around his neck. Armed with tissue papers he mocked influencers’ apology videos. The YouTube progress bar on his cutout was also dotted with ads, conveying the message that most apology videos are publicity stunts and often monetised.

Putting on a hilarious show, @PugLoca apologised for filming his grandmother’s funeral and spoofed Logan Paul’s Suicide Forest scandal where the internet star apologised for using a dead body as a prop.

Apology videos by vloggers and YouTubers have gained huge infamy for their often comical, often insincere scripting. Beauty vlogger Laura Lee was mocked for crying hysterically in her apology video following the discovery of racist messages she had tweeted.

Earlier in 2017, Swedish vlogger PewDiePie was criticised for using a racial slur while live-streaming a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds game. Taking to the camera, PewDiePie apologised saying, “I’m disappointed in myself because it seems like I have learnt nothing from all these past controversies.”