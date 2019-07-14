Watch: Scenes from a three-hour long power outage in the West Side of Manhattan, New York
The blackout came on the same day as the historic New York outage of 1977: July 13.
The West Side of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness for at least three hours on the evening of July 13 as the area faced a massive power outage.
The outage temporarily trapped people in trains and elevators, CNN reported. Many theatre performances and concerts were interrupted, including one featuring singer Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden. Broadway saw some impromptu performances after power in theatres went out.
As the traffic lights and signals went out of service, people took it upon themselves to regulate the movement of vehicles manually in the outage-affected area (and probably enjoyed themselves).
Times Square was also affected, with billboards going blank.
The New York Fire Department said that a transformer fire caused the outage, The Guardian reported.