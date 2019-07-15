On July 13, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams to win the women’s singles tournament. Halep beat Williams 6-2, 6-2 to register her second Grand Slam title.

After receiving the trophy from the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, Halep was guided through the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, on whose courts the tournament is held, by Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook.

“I knew I had to play,” Halep was heard telling Brook while chatting about the game. She was then greeted by members of her family, her support staff, and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, before hoisting the Venus Rosewater Dish in the winner’s balcony for her fans.