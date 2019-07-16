Watch: Actor Woody Harrelson really enjoyed Wimbledon. Here is the proof
Even match commentators made several references to the ‘Zombieland’ actor.
Watching Woody Harrelson watching Wimbledon is a mood, and the internet cannot get enough of it.
The Hollywood actor, an avid fan of tennis, had the time of his life – unintentionally rewarding viewers with several meme-worthy moments. Even commentators turned to sum up match moments with references to the Zombieland actor.
Whether it was annoyance or happiness, Harrelson’s spectrum of emotions were immortalised online – especially by a Twitter user @TylerRuins TV who even changed his user name to #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian.
There was this one instance where a Wimbledon security guard prevented Harrelson from returning to the stands. The Hunger Games actor had left his seat to get a glass of white wine, but all the haggling in the world couldn’t get him past security.
During a break in play, he returned, of course, sporting a most spectacular hat.
As Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah took to the court against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Harrelson watched eagerly from the stands. In an unfortunate turn of events, though, French pro Mahut was struck in the face by a returning ball.
Naturally, Harrelson was in shock.
As one twitter user said, “The cut to Woody Harrelson here, is the best directing you’ll see all year.”
There was also a moment when Harrelson remained in his seat, checking his phone, even after everyone had seemingly left the stands.
References were also made to the usually energetic British Speaker John Bercow. “Order!” as he would say.