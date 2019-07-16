This colossal machine is called the SLJ900/32, or the Segmental Bridge Launching Machine and it's building bridges across China https://t.co/PLpcTP8kCJ pic.twitter.com/OioHjj3t5P — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 14, 2019

A monster machine called the SLJ900/32, or the Segmental Bridge Launching Machine, has been almost effortlessly building machines in China over the past three years. Created by the Beijing Wowjoint Machinery Co, the SLJ900/32 hooks onto pillars, using them as support to fit in a new section of the bridge.

Workers merely supervise the almost completely automated process, which cuts the time taken to construct bridges by more than half. The machine is also being used to build roads and coastal driveways.

Of course, transporting this 580 ton, 300-foot-long, 24-foot-wide mega-machine is no easy feat. Several rail carts are needed to take it to its destination, where a dedicated crew has to assemble, check and maintain it.

Further, each bridge section this machine creates has a service life of a little bit over four years before needing replacement or repair. Most countries, including the US and India, often do not have budgets to carry out yearly maintenance checks.