Loved Ian Smith behind the mic during the World Cup? Here’s a clip of him commentating while Jesse Ryder hits a six that dents his car.



Listen to the pain.



via @RandomCricketP1 pic.twitter.com/BhDaMOwu7m — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) July 15, 2019

Former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith earned praises for his commentary towards the end of the semi-final match of the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup, between India and New Zealand. But what is attracting attention on Twitter is an old commentary gem he featured in.

The video clip is from a 2014 match in New Zealand’s Super Smash cricket league and has resurfaced on social media. During one of the matches where Smith was the commentator, Otago Volts player Jesse Ryder hit Luke Fletcher for a six and the ball made its way out of the ground, denting the car it landed on.

‘It’s on my car,’ joked Smith. And discovered that he was right.

The commentary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup has been under criticism on more than one instances. The International Cricket Council had written to the commentators of the tournament, asking them to be “fair while criticising umpiring decisions”. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was one of the commentators during this year’s World Cup, was under fire for calling Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces” player.

