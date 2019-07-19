Watch: Devastating scenes from the floods in Bihar and Assam show nothing changes over the years
How long must people in these areas suffer the same way during the monsoons?
The flood situation in Assam and Bihar has worsened, with lakhs of people displaced and many humans and animals dead.
In Bihar, 67 people have died due to the flood, the Indian Express reported. Twelve districts of the state have been affected, with the highest number of casualties reported from Sitamarhi. The flood has been caused in part because of additional water discharge from Nepal, the report added. Roads have been washed away at places and videos of bridges being damaged (above) have surfaced from parts of the affected districts.
Bihar was faced with a severe flood in 2017 as well, during which over 400 people had died.
The annual recurrence of a severe flood in Assam is no different this year. Fifty-seven lakh people in the state have been affected due to the flood, with several rivers flowing above the danger level.