The flood situation in Assam and Bihar has worsened, with lakhs of people displaced and many humans and animals dead.

In Bihar, 67 people have died due to the flood, the Indian Express reported. Twelve districts of the state have been affected, with the highest number of casualties reported from Sitamarhi. The flood has been caused in part because of additional water discharge from Nepal, the report added. Roads have been washed away at places and videos of bridges being damaged (above) have surfaced from parts of the affected districts.

From facing acute water crisis just two weeks ago to severe floods now, riverulets have ran havoc in the north and east #Bihar. Recently elected by huge margins, honourable member of parliament are not sighted anywhere yet. pic.twitter.com/vJAz3NWlWl — Atul Singh Jha (@atulsinghjha) July 14, 2019

Power of Citizen #MoJo



As devastating flood is engulfing many parts of North Bihar & ppl r helpless, 1 of the flood victims has made this mobile video in which he is narrating the situation in Maithili, requesting ‘Sleeping CM’ @NitishKumar to wake up & send rescue/relief team! pic.twitter.com/AhdexLgbR9 — Umashankar Singh (@umashankarsingh) July 14, 2019

Bihar was faced with a severe flood in 2017 as well, during which over 400 people had died.

This clipping is sent by my cook whose family is trapped in #flood at Kamla balan Janjharpur, #Bihar. Please share this and push for support. #flood #BIHARfloods pic.twitter.com/3k5Uhqu883 — hoopwithsupriya (@vellapanty) July 14, 2019

The annual recurrence of a severe flood in Assam is no different this year. Fifty-seven lakh people in the state have been affected due to the flood, with several rivers flowing above the danger level.