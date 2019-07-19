#Viral: @Central_Railway motorman jumps off a halted CSMT train to pee on the tracks pic.twitter.com/vuZSpOwz9F — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) July 18, 2019

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a motorman of the Central Railway can be seen urinating in front of a halted train. His job done, the climbs back onto the train and it starts to move forward. Presumably that was what he had stopped the train for. The video was posted by Mumbai Mirror.

According to Mid-Day.com, the train was running between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The video appears to have been shot from an overbridge. Railway officials have admitted to a scarcity of drivers owing to which they are unable to provide two motormen for long journeys in order to avoid such situations, the Mid-Day report added.