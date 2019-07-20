The past few days have seen the viral trend #SariTwitter take over Twitter, with people posting pictures of themselves and others in saris. But one particular black and white video that surface has been called “unbeatable”.

In the video, a woman in a sari is seen running onto a cricket field while the match is on, dodging security officials who are chasing her. The woman reaches the batsman who has just got to his fifty, and the crowd erupts into a cheer.

The video clip is from a 1975 Test match between India and the West Indies at the new Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (then Bombay). The woman braved security officials to congratulate former Indian cricketer Brijesh Patel for his half-century.

Patel remained not out with 73 in India’s second innings score of 202, which led to a defeat by 201 runs in the deciding fifth Test after the series stood tied at 2-2.