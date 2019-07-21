Here's two people playing AR ping pong on a table that doesn't exist. Powered by ZED Mini and HTC Vive. @Stereolabs3D #augmentedreality pic.twitter.com/ndoZZ2rWyV — Robot&AIWorld (@RobotAndAIWorld) July 17, 2019

Move away real-life ping pong games – a table and racket is hardly needed anymore to smash those scoreboards.

Developed by Stereolab’s’ ZED Mini and HTC vive, an augmented reality game of table tennis has the internet amazed, and gearing up for a future.

ZED Mini is the world’s first camera mixed-reality camera that uses virtual and augmented reality together. Virtual reality is a totally artificial world created through computer graphics which the user navigates and interacts with like in the real world.

Augmented reality, however, is a scenario like this one, where players can see the virtual table, rackets and balls, but also the real-world room they’re in. And HTC Vive is a headset which, “pulls virtual worlds off your computer screen and into your home”.

Here are a few more of Stereolabs’ amazing creations.

Draw a sticky note on an iPad and then pull it out into the AR world. I added little spring force and try to make the transition feel like pulling a physical note out of a book. Tested on a 6-year-old boy, he can definitely get it. :D

Using Zed Mini @Stereolabs3D @LeapMotion pic.twitter.com/Bns8N93RG3 — WU SHENGZHI (@Wu_Shengzhi) May 13, 2019

Experiment with Zed mini + Leap Motion + Oculus Rift @LeapMotion @oculus @Stereolabs3D Please don’t judge on the messy cables 😂 pic.twitter.com/WLcaoei71y — WU SHENGZHI (@Wu_Shengzhi) March 17, 2019