Scottish singer Callum Beattie has composed and performed an entire song on British Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson. After Theresa May’s resignation as prime minister, Johnson is the frontrunner to take over as the next prime minister United Kingdom.

Singing of the uncertainty of Brexit, Beattie’s song says: “I don’t know why we’re leaving, or where we’re gonna go…” The singer also says that Johnson may now be responsible for making decisions for parts of Scotland that he has never visited.

Other relevant Johnson-related incidents that made their way into Beattie’s song include his education at Oxford University, and his recent spat with his partner Carrie Symonds.