Trump says if you don’t love America, leave it.



He’s been bashing the U.S. for years. pic.twitter.com/Kyk5oRXx1U — VICE News (@vicenews) July 19, 2019

The United States President Donald Trump recently attacked Democratic Congresswomen of the “squad”, telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came”. The attack was allegedly aimed at Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

Trump’s remarks came after a series of critical remarks against the US and its policies by the Congresswomen.

Trump has, however, trashed the US himself many times in the past.

A video clip posted by VICE News on Twitter is a compilation of the numerous occasions when Trump did not hold himself back criticising his country. “This country is the laughing stock of the world”, “How stupid are the people of Iowa, how stupid are the people of the country” and “We are laughed at, all over the world,” are some of his statements featured in the video.