Watch: After Manhattan blackout in New York, Brooklyn suffered an outage during heatwave
On July 13, the West Side of New York’s Manhattan suffered a blackout that affected thousands of people. A week later, Brooklyn suffered the same fate.
On Sunday night, the New York boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island were plunged into darkness owing to a heatwave that hit the area, CBS New York reported. The power supply company Con Edison said that nearly 32,000 people were without power in Brooklyn, and that services were not expected to be restored before 11 am local time on Monday.
According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, it was a planned move, to “make repairs and prevent a bigger outage”. The services were strained due to “continued heat and high usage”, Con Edison said.
Multiple incidents of fires from manholes were also reported over the past few days.