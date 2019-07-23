Play

An October 2018 episode of the Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj had pointed out that some manuals of the United States military, for soldiers sent on a training mission to Saudi Arabia, describe the Saudi people as “indigenous tribes with some later mixture of negro blood from slaves imported from Africa”. While the manual was updated to remove the offensive words, in a new video, Minhaj opened up the Pandora’s box of all the places in the US that have racially offensive names.

Some examples cited in the video include Negro Creek Road, Negro Mountain, and Negro Bar State Park. Minhaj also mentioned that while some of these had been changed with the help of local news coverage, many still retain the old names. The video also acquaints viewers with the process to file a request to the authorities to have the name of a changed,.