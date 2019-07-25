Los Angeles is rolling out one of the country’s first cannabis cafes — and it looks swanky af 💨 pic.twitter.com/FjJbU8q02o — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 24, 2019

America’s first cannabis cafe is all set to open is West Hollywood on September 1.

The Lowell Farms Café, created by Los Angeles-based cannabis brand Lowell Herb Co, will have a menu that includes quick bites along with weed-infused food items. The lounge will also have an outdoor smoking area where patrons can share joints sold by the café.

How do the neighbours feel about it? Approved by the West Hollywood Business License Commission, the cafe has a licence which specifically states that the scent of weed cannot be detectable “outside the property”.

A rabbi from the Jewish synagogue congregation Kol Ami, located across the street, has also expressed worry. Rabbi Denise Eger said at a commission meeting that she was concerned that the smell of marijuana would infiltrate the air in her synagogue, where families gather for worship and often have rooftop events, reported the LA Times.

To allay concerns, owners have invested in a special HVAC system that will filter the smoke out of the air, reported VICE.

Lowell Herb Co is already known for its custom range of pre-rolled smokes, apart from its commitment to organic fertilisers and “seed to sale” products. In keeping with the trend of sustainability, the core elements of the café are sourced from local artisans and everything from the wood on the tables and benches to the silverware is reclaimed and reused, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Officially launched in 2017, Lowell Herb Co hopes to make the most of USA’s booming $10.4 billion cannabis market.