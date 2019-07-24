Reactions, protests, jokes: Watch what came after Boris Johnson was chosen to be PM of the UK
Johnson has his work cut out for him as the new deadline for Brexit, October 31, approaches.
On July 23, Boris Johnson was announced as Theresa May’s successor to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Reactions started pouring in from across the world as soon as the announcement was made.
“They call him Britain’s Trump…they like me over there. That’s what they wanted. That’s what they need,” United States President Donald Trump said. Liberal Democratic leader Jo Swinson said that Johnson is “not up to the job, he’s not the kind of serious politician that we need for a serious time.”
Soon after Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership, anti-Brexit protests were seen outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.
People on social media also attempted to troll the new UK prime minister by digging out and posting jokes about him.
Even the late shows on US television picked on Johnson. Host Jimmy Kimmel said that President Trump and Johnson have a lot in common, including “beautiful flowing long hair”. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was also trolled on Twitter for misspelling “United Kingdom” as “United Kingston” while congratulating Johnson.