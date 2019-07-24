Play

On July 23, Boris Johnson was announced as Theresa May’s successor to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Reactions started pouring in from across the world as soon as the announcement was made.

“They call him Britain’s Trump…they like me over there. That’s what they wanted. That’s what they need,” United States President Donald Trump said. Liberal Democratic leader Jo Swinson said that Johnson is “not up to the job, he’s not the kind of serious politician that we need for a serious time.”

Soon after Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership, anti-Brexit protests were seen outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

People on social media also attempted to troll the new UK prime minister by digging out and posting jokes about him.

First mistake Boris Johnson made as PM- giving a speech in front of a solid blue background. pic.twitter.com/bkb0UqmEK6 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson to be the new UK Prime minister.

British politics is about to get a hell of a lot more entertaining. pic.twitter.com/I2JMMtHdcK — Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) July 23, 2019

the room next door - Boris Johnson and the Kipper pic.twitter.com/ZSLjFxNjFi — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 19, 2019

Even the late shows on US television picked on Johnson. Host Jimmy Kimmel said that President Trump and Johnson have a lot in common, including “beautiful flowing long hair”. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was also trolled on Twitter for misspelling “United Kingdom” as “United Kingston” while congratulating Johnson.

