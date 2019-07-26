Accused of terrorism and jailed for 23 years, Ali Mohammad, a resident of Srinagar was not found guilty, along with four other. But he lost his youth, parents and almost 2-and-a-half decade of his life. First thing he did when he returned home ⬇️⬇️

On July 24, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted six people after the prosecution failed to establish their connection with the main accused in a bus bomb blast that happened on May 22, 1996. The six accused were set free after 23 years.

The first thing that Mohammad Ali Bhatt, a resident of Srinagar who was among those acquitted, did was to visit the graves of his parents.

Bhatt broke down at the graves, with people around trying to console him. Bhatt was imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar jail till 2014 and was then shifted to Jaipur where he stayed until he was proven innocent and set free, Greater Kashmir reported.