A bear sneaked into a marijuana dispensary situated in the town of Lyons, USA and walked away with the dumpster. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the store.

According to RT.com, the bear infiltrated “The Bud Depot” in Lyons shortly before midnight on July 17, and inspected the surroundings for a bit. It attempted to open the lid of the dumpster on the site. But when this failed, the bear walked away with the whole thing, which was conveniently placed on wheels.

Bears may, in fact, have a thing for trash cans, as this video from 2013 shows.