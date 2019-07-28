Play

A bungee jumping experience at an amusement park in Poland went horribly wrong after a rope attached to a participant’s leg snapped. In an incident at the Rady Europy theme park in Gdynia, Poland, the man was lifted to a height of over 92 metres – nearly the height of a 30-storey building – before the bungee rope snapped, leading to a headlong fall.

What could have been a horrific accident was, however, saved by the presence of an inflatable cushion.

The 39-year-old man was immediately shifted to a hospital. He reportedly sustained serious internal injuries, including damage to his spine and a broken spleen, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Radio Gdańsk reported a crack was found on the bungee line by police who came in for an investigation. Whether the fall was caused by the crack is still unknown. It has also been reported that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the moment of the jump.

Meanwhile, organisers BungeeClub said this was their first accident in 19 years of running the adventure sport. “As the only company organising Bungee jumping in Poland, we use a professional parachute – the so-called skokochron pillows,” said the company in a statement. “Skokochron is one of such safeguards and in this situation was the only effective security.”