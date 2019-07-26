Traffic rules don’t apply to animals in India – with cows settled in the middle of crowded streets, or herds of goats making their way through winding mountain roads. Drivers in lorries or BMWs have no choice but to stop, turn, swerve or slow down.

A video posted by Twitter user Amush Booshe now shows how traffic came to a halt on a Kerala road as a gaggle of ducks made their way across it. Managed by a lone woman with a long stick, the ducks waddled along as auto-rickshaws and a mini-bus waited patiently.

On social media, there was much appreciation of the disciplined behaviour of the ducks.

They know the rules . Far more disciplined than us humans . — nirlep sohal (@dijuli22) July 25, 2019

I m amazed at how just 2 people are able to coordinate and control these birds. These birds are following a neater system of movement than the commuters on my morning train 😃. — S G (@silverlightgal) July 25, 2019

But unlike humans, see how disciplined they are — Reshmy (@reshmyrajeev) July 26, 2019

There were jokes about traffic conditions in other parts of India.

We have cows in bangalore pic.twitter.com/c7oBYbTqis — Gaurav Devdutt (@gauravdevdutt) July 26, 2019

I love to wait in a jam like this.

How many times we wait for hours for the stupid politicians to cross. — Krish (@Krishna15980544) July 25, 2019