Watch: A huge flock of ducks crossing the road causes a traffic jam in Kerala
On social media there was amazement at how disciplined the ducks were, waddling together in formation.
Traffic rules don’t apply to animals in India – with cows settled in the middle of crowded streets, or herds of goats making their way through winding mountain roads. Drivers in lorries or BMWs have no choice but to stop, turn, swerve or slow down.
A video posted by Twitter user Amush Booshe now shows how traffic came to a halt on a Kerala road as a gaggle of ducks made their way across it. Managed by a lone woman with a long stick, the ducks waddled along as auto-rickshaws and a mini-bus waited patiently.
On social media, there was much appreciation of the disciplined behaviour of the ducks.
There were jokes about traffic conditions in other parts of India.