At Alton Towers and staying over in a pod with Sam. Nearly stuck on the Smiler tho... pic.twitter.com/DhSE3A25nn — Terry Brooks (@TerryBpne) July 23, 2019

A roller coaster ride in the Alton Towers amusement park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom broke down on July 23, leaving the cars and the people stranded vertically at 100 feet for almost 20 minutes. Other visitors to the amusement park recorded videos of the incident and posted them online.

The incident took place on the Smiler ride at Alton Towers. Smiler holds the Guinness World Record for most inversions on any roller coaster in the world.

The Smiler has sensors on the track to stop the ride as a preventive measure if any glitches are encountered, the BBC reported. Alton Towers reportedly offered compensation to the affected visitors.