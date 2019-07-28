This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India.



Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly.



India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

In an embarrassing incident, an Indian family was caught escaping with accessories they had stolen from a hotel in Indonesia’s Bali. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Hemanth. The family attempted to steal accessories from the hotel room and the bathroom, and were caught by the hotel staff after they had loaded some of their luggage on a vehicle.

“We are sorry. This is a family tour, we will pay you,” the family members can be heard saying. The staff, however, appeared to be in no mood to accept compensation for the behaviour of the family. “I know you have a lot of money, but this is no respect,” one of them responded to the family’s repeated offers to pay.