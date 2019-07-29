Stray cattle enters IIT Bombay classroom. pic.twitter.com/AczlFRhkHx — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) July 28, 2019

In yet another incident involving stray cattle at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, a cow entered a classroom, reported Mumbai Mirror.

A video of the incident – possibly shot by a student – which has now gone viral on social media, shows a lecture in progress when the cow casually strolls in the classroom. While the professor and a few students attempt to drive the animal out, others look amused as well as frightened.

On July 11, a student of the same college was attacked by two stray bulls while he was on his way to the laboratory from his hostel, The Hindu had reported.

In January 2019, reports of stray cattle hampering education had surfaced in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where students and teachers of a government primary school were asked to vacate the premises in order to keep stray cattle.