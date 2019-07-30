Best wedding dance ever 💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/bfVfp02kGx — The Dodo (@dodo) July 29, 2019

Sara Carson’s adorable wedding dance with her (very excited) dog Hero has put social media in a swoon.

The professional dog-trainer has had Hero – whom she describes as a “very serious dog” – since he was two. While she works with dogs all the time, Hero was her first, which is why he holds a special place in her heart.

Not only can the border collie dance, but he’s also very intelligent, with a penchant for performing and learning tricks. Carson and Hero even performed in the 2017 edition of America’s Got Talent, where they won fifth place with their careful coordination and many fun tricks.

Apart from performing, Hero is also crucial to Carson’s well-being. A diabetic prone to fainting spells, Carson has Hero’s services as a service dog who faithfully alerts her when her sugar levels fall.