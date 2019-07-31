Play

Boris Johnson has been appointed Theresa May’s successor as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson has less than a hundred days to finalise a Brexit deal with the European Union, and things have not been looking good.

Nor, it seems, has Johnson himself, according to John Oliver (video above).

In the latest episode of US television show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host explained the reasons behind Johnson’s public and media appeal, despite having made a number of problematic and racist statements and been in absurd situations like getting stuck on a zipline while promoting the 2012 London Olympics.

“A loveable mess weathering adversity with good humour and cheer.” That is how Oliver described Johnson. He also made special mention of the prime minister’s rugged look, highlighting how it is a deliberate attempt to appear a certain way. “He’s often seen outside in eccentric, chaotic outfits, but he knows how to dress. He just knows that it is a more relatable image (for the public),” Oliver added.