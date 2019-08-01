The Axis of Evil hasn't been the same since Kim Jong-un started talking to Trump... #PuppetRegime pic.twitter.com/NC2QdkYwoH — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 31, 2019

Journalist Ian Bremmer’s political puppet-show Puppet Regime has a new episode featuring (puppet) Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea; (puppet) Vladimir Putin, President of Russia and (puppet) Hassan Rouhani, the President of Iran.

Calling the trio the old “Axis of Evil”, the episode tries to explain the rift between North Korea and its former allies Russia and Iran, owing to Kim Jong Un’s recent diplomatic meetings with US President Donald Trump. While Russia has always backed the country, Iran’s relations with North Korea have centred around oil and shared camaraderie over US sanctions.

Using a basketball court as a metaphor for intra-country ties, the episode spoofs the rift in Un’s relationship with his old team as newer allies cross into the DMZ.

Started in November 2017 by the former TIME magazine foreign affairs columnist Ian Bremmer, the show has features quirky, dubbed conversations between puppet leaders like this one – former British Prime Minister Theresa May’s make-believe farewell party which has her asking for advice on what to do at the end of her term at 10 Downing Street.

For those musically inclined, Puppet Regime also has a great collection of original tunes – Donald Trump’s song for the Democratic Party’s numerous Presidential candidates in the lead up to the 2020 US election, and a rap number by Kim Jong Un on being the “ill-est” leader of all.

Are any of the Democratic candidates really ready to face Trump? #PuppetRegime #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Xz1qK718pM — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 31, 2019

Here are some other episodes of the show.