With their textured shells and big eyes, tortoises are amazing animals. Mating with the same partner over long periods of time, tortoises can lay between one egg and thirty in one hatching, depending on the species they belong to. They usually build their nests in sunny areas, on slopes with well-drained soil. Eggs are incubated for eight to eleven weeks, depending on the species, while the baby tortoise usually takes a minimum of eight hours to exit the egg after it piercing it for the first time.

Born smaller than human hands, tortoises eat their way through to sexual maturity – becoming ready to mate when they reach a certain size, not age.

Ofcourse their favourite cuisine is fresh, green leaves, but turns out, they like pancakes, too.