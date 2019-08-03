Water world Tsunami injuring many in Yanbian, Manchuria. The operator got drunk and turned the wave magnitude to maximum level. pic.twitter.com/PjKTBelPRA — Augustus Manchurius Borealis (@1984to1776) July 30, 2019

Forty-four people were injured on Tuesday when a malfunction in a wave pool in a Chinese amusement park created a “tsunami”.

The incident took place at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in the city of Longjing, near the North Korean border. The wave suddenly grew in height and speed, lifting bathers off their feet and throwing them on one another. It also spilled over the edges of the pool, affecting bystanders.

While a video of the incident spread rapidly on social media after an allegation that the wave pool operator had been inebriated and turned the “wave magnitude to maximum level,” a government notice clarified, “According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people.”