The names of the winners of the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award were revealed on Friday, and one of the five was NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar, who won the award for “harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless”. He is currently the managing editor of the Hindi news channel NDTV India.

Kumar has been associated with NDTV since 1996. Over the years, he has been associated with many impactful news reports, including the series on universities and on employment, reports on demonetisation and election ground reports, and, of course, prime time debates.

Here are five examples of the kind of reports that have contributed to Ravish Kuma’s winning the Magsaysay.

In his “acceptance” video, he gave credit to NDTV and his team, including stringers.