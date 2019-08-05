Horrifying moment! Sister stayed calm and saved the boy who got hang by toy rope inside an elevator in Istanbul, Turkey. Please watch your children when using elevator. pic.twitter.com/NmZ2x5VwyE — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 1, 2019

A young girl was successfully able to save her five-year-old brother when a rope around his neck got stuck in a lift door, raising him off the ground. The incident took place in Istanbul, Turkey, and its video has gone viral on social media.

The girl swiftly pressed the alarm button and untangled her brother, thus saving her life, the Mirror reported. The boy did not suffer any serious injuries, the local media has reported.