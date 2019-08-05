Watch: Quick-witted young girl saves five-year-old brother's life in Istanbul, Turkey
The girl has been hailed as a ‘hero’ on social media.
A young girl was successfully able to save her five-year-old brother when a rope around his neck got stuck in a lift door, raising him off the ground. The incident took place in Istanbul, Turkey, and its video has gone viral on social media.
The girl swiftly pressed the alarm button and untangled her brother, thus saving her life, the Mirror reported. The boy did not suffer any serious injuries, the local media has reported.