This might be the Derek Zoolander of arrows. It can't point left. At least not until you put a mirror in front of it. Here's how it works: https://t.co/1D3nnZ2oWb pic.twitter.com/i33mawOGh0 — WIRED (@WIRED) August 3, 2019

A video of a trick arrow that can’t point left has netizens scratching their heads.

Invented by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Japan’s Meiji University, the small, white illusion arrow seems to point left only when reflected in a mirror. A clever combination of perspective and viewing angle, the arrow, it turns out, isn’t an arrow at all and only appears to be one when viewed from a certain angle.

Boggled by the optical trick, netizens reacted with equal amounts of humour and confusion. While one person said it was “incredibly frustrating another compared it to the American political spectrum.

This is incredibly frustrating — DKC (@DcaseyDkc) August 3, 2019

American political spectrum in a nutshell.

You have to put #Bernie in front of it. — Ahmed Thahir (@AhmedhThahir) August 3, 2019

You can learn more about Sugihara’s wonder arrow here.