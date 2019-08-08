Japan’s Pikachu Outbreak has begun and locals and tourists are out on the roads dancing with huge – often psychedelic – Pikachus. An annual festival that takes place from August 6 to August 12, the dances and marches celebrate Pikachu, the most well-known pocket monster from the hit show and video game Pokémon.

With dances, and processions of over 2,000 Pikachus wobbling along, the roads of Yokohama’s Minato Mirai take on a different colour this week.

Co-sponsored this year by makers of the popular game Pokémon-Go the festival sees hundreds of people travel to Minato Mirai on a Pokémon-decorated metro. According to online sources, this year’s festival will be joined by other Pokémon, such as Squirrel, Charmander and Eevee.