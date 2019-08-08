Rocket fairing falling from space (higher res) pic.twitter.com/sa1j10qAWi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2019

On August 6, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon-9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The space exploration firm later managed to catch the rocket’s nose on a net attached to a boat named Ms Tree.

The rocket nose, called the fairing, is used to shield the spacecraft and make it more resistant to friction during take off. However, after it leaves the atmosphere the conical fairing splits in half and falls to Earth. With each fairing costing around $6 million, SpaceX has been planning to catch and reuse fairings.

Recent fairing recovery test with Mr. Steven. So close! pic.twitter.com/DFSCfBnM0Y — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2019

Earlier attempts, including test-runs where SpaceX dropped fairings from helicopters, had not yielded the expected results. Musk’s video from last night captured the first successful catch.

Excited fans reacted with a mixture of awe and commendation.

This is very true, today I watched this launch with both of my sons and daughter who are 6,4, & 3 and they were all in awe. They love it. Especially my 4 year old. — Ar-_-Squared (@Abujamal1989) August 7, 2019

You’re a freaking genius! Sure would like to meet you some day, Mr. Musk! — Randy Aven (@TuffTexan) August 7, 2019

High res is not a thing you often hear about twitter videos — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) August 7, 2019

Some even had follow up questions.

I’m curious, does the cost of the ship, fuel and manpower to catch these things actually cost less than making a new one? Aren’t there some cost involved in prepping it for re-use? What’s the breakdown? — Rex Allen Umney (@RexAllenUmney) August 7, 2019

The Falcon 9 rocket, on its third flight, is carrying the AMOS-17 satellite for Israeli Communications Satellite Operator Spacecom. “The 6.5-ton, high-power HTS satellite,” reported the Jerusalem Post, “will provide extensive C-band HTS, Ka-band and Ku-band capabilities to meet Africa’s fast-growing television and internet demands. It will offer increased connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, India, China and as far west as Brazil.”