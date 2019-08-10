I'm blown away! This is the future of apartment hunting from your phone.



Beijing start-up 'Beike Find House' 贝壳找房. 1-year-old real estate service platform, Tencent backed pic.twitter.com/3yE1BtGEKp — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) August 8, 2019

A Chinese real estate app that allows you to virtually walk through 3D versions of prospective apartments is perhaps the future of house-hunting.

Backed by investment holding conglomerate Tencent Holding Ltd the 1-year-old house-hunting app Beike Find House was founded by Lianjia, China’s biggest real estate company. With an aim to cut down brokers and intermediaries the app allows customers to explore home-choices without walking a foot, all from their smartphone. Beike also eliminates the problem of customers visiting apartments based on inflated pictures only to discover a different reality.

Beike’s advanced digital capability and “authentic data on a total of 187 million properties, such as location, area, and historical transaction information” has earned it over 8 million users a month, reported KrAsia.