Watch: These owls discovered a hidden camera meant to record them and promptly got rid of it
Two Burrowing Owls showed how to fight back against covert surveillance.
A hidden camera placed to track the movements of Burrowing Owls in Hawk Conservancy, Hampshire, UK didn’t quite win the favour of the wise birds.
Pausing to inspect the alien objects, the owl screeched suspiciously – before tipping it over. The camera, which recorded the entire event, provided invaluable information about the owls’ reaction to foreign objects.
On social media, those who watched the video were convinced the owls had had the last laugh.