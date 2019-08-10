A golden retriever puppy named Tucker has gone viral on the internet after his owner Courtney Budzyn posted a video of his perplexing encounter a hair clip.

Tucker, who already has a wide following online, could not for the life of him understand how the strange device kept opening and closing. Posted online with the a caption in what is considered dogspeak on social media, “Loobsters is definitely food, NOT frens. Almost snip snapped my hekkin floof off,” the video has been viewed over a million times so far.

Viewers of the video could not stop gushing in delight. “My daughter Cady is a HUGE Tucker fan,” wrote one user. “Could he give her a shout out? She’s having a rough day!” While another said, “I’m in the library, writing a history paper and this just made my day so much.”