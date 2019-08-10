Angry at being gifted a BMW instead of the Jaguar he desired, a man in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana dumped his expensive luxury car – worth at least Rs 35 lakh – into a river. Carried away by the current, the car floated down the river till it got stuck in a clump of grass.

“When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media,” a police official told IANS.

A few hours later, though, the young man, believed to be the son of a village landlord, returned and began to try to fish out the car with the help of locals. Police have registered a case in the matter.