More than thousand HKers sing Les Miserables' 'Do you hear the people sing?' at HK international airport with their calls for free election and democracy. Here is the Ground Zero in the war against authoritarian rule. That's the reason for us never surrender. pic.twitter.com/1MkTp4BkVg — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 10, 2019

Hong Kong has been under the grip of protests for almost two months now. The demonstrations began against the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill, and moved on to demands for electoral reforms.

On August 10, a video of a group of protestors singing Do You Hear the People Sing from the 2012 musical drama movie Les Misérables surfaced on the internet. The video was reportedly shot at the Hong Kong International Airport.

“That’s the reason for us (to) never surrender,” Joshua Wong, the activist from Hong Kong who posted the video, wrote on Twitter. According to the tweet, over a thousand protestors sung the song together.

Over time, Do You Hear the People Sing has been associated with various protests around the world, including the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Turkey and the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

