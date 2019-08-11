Play

Even though thousands of people have been participating in anti-government protests in Russia, President Vladimir Putin on August 10 defied the demonstrations by riding a bike with the Night Wolves in Crimea.

The nationalist motorcycle group Night Wolves are “closely allied with Putin and are vehement supporters of Russia’s annexation of Crimea”, Euronews reported.

Wearing a leather jacket, the President addressed the participants in the bike rally. “I am very glad to see you all. It’s good that you continue this tradition, which began ten years ago,” Putin was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.