#WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VjDLMbung — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Heavy floods in parts of Gujarat are keeping security personnel in the area on their toes. In a video posted by news agency ANI, a police constable was seen carrying two children to safety on his shoulders as he waded through waist-deep floodwater.

The constable was identified as Pruthviraj Jadeja of the Gujarat Police. The video was reportedly shot on August 10 in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district. Jadeja walked 1.5 km through the water to reach a safer location.

Around 6,000 people have been shifted to safer locations following a flood scare in Gujarat. Seventeen dams in the state are reportedly overflowing in the state, due to heavy rains.