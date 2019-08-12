#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.09.19) pic.twitter.com/R5GxaDRMDL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

A crocodile climbed onto the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum, Karnataka. In footage recorded by ANI the reptile can be seen on the corrugated roof of a completely submerged structure.

Near-continuous rainfall has resulted in wide-spread flooding and an acute shortage of food in several areas of the state. The Indian Navy conducted relief operations in North Karnataka’s Belgaum on Sunday.