Watch: In Karnataka, a crocodile climbs onto a roof to escape rising floodwaters
In a video, the reptile can be seen resting on a roof completely surrounded by water in Belgaum, Karnataka.
A crocodile climbed onto the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum, Karnataka. In footage recorded by ANI the reptile can be seen on the corrugated roof of a completely submerged structure.
Near-continuous rainfall has resulted in wide-spread flooding and an acute shortage of food in several areas of the state. The Indian Navy conducted relief operations in North Karnataka’s Belgaum on Sunday.