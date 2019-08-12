A video of an elderly couple fighting away two robbers armed with sickles has gone viral on social media.

In the incident that occurred at 9 pm on Sunday in Kadaiyam in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, two masked robbers sneaked into the home of 70-year-old Shanmugavel and 65-year-old Senthamarai, reported The News Minute.

They attempted to strangle Shanmugavel. Hearing him scream, Senthamarai

came bursting through the doorway, throwing shoes at the robbers in an attempt to ward them off.

In a face-off that lasted a little over a minute, the couple attacked the intruders with everything they could find – a chair, a stool, a bucket. While one of the robbers managed to strike Senthamarai with a sickle and make off with a gold plate, the couple ultimately drove them away.

Amused at the attention they were receiving, Shanmugavel told The News Minute, “We live in a farmhouse at the edge of the village and it is located very close to the forest. It is a five-acre land and we have been here for 40 years. We were acutely aware of the fact that we were susceptible to attacks from robbers because our house was isolated from the rest of the village.”

Senthamarai also seemed completely unperturbed, The News Minute reported. “I love my husband,” she said. “How can I bear to watch when someone is hurting him?”