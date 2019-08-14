#WATCH Two policemen fight with each other allegedly over a bribe, in Prayagraj. Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, says “The incident took place day before yesterday. Both the policemen have been suspended. Investigation underway." pic.twitter.com/d83DItRTPf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen were caught on camera allegedly fighting over a bribe. The incident reportedly took place on August 11.

In the video, the policemen are seen hitting each other with sticks while other men can be seen attempting to separate them.

“Both the policemen have been suspended...Investigation underway,” Ashutosh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police (crime) was quoted as saying.