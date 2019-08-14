A reporter’s phone placed to record soundbites at an Akshay Kumar press conference has become the source of much humour.

At a promotional event, Akshay Kumar and his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen were talking about their forthcoming release Mission Mangal when a reporter’s phone began ringing.

Retrieving the phone from the tangle of mics to the encouragement of Pannu, Akshay Kumar proceeded to answer the call from one Mr Krishna. “Krishna ji, hum log ek press conference mein hai [Krishna, we are at a press conference],” said Kumar. “Main Akshay Kumar bol raha hun [This is Akshay Kumar speaking],” he completed, adding that the owner of the phone would call back later.

Social media users were delighted, praising Kumar for his wit. Several users on Instagram were reminded of a similar incident where Anushka Sharma answered a reporter’s phone during a press conference for the film Phillauri.