As India celebrates its independence, let's think about the people who don't seem to have any right now. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cGGoUcMbPw — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 15, 2019

“On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir, who are fighting for their own independence,” said comedian Hasan Minhaj in the latest episode of his political comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Since the Indian government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A, there has been a communications blackout and a series of curfews. From this uneasy silence, several videos of protests and unrest have emerged.

Addressing the matter in his episode, a solemn Minhaj said, “Kashmir has been this... they’ve been in this custody battle between India and Pakistan. They’ve been this political pawn used by both countries and I really think on this Independence Day, we should think about the people of Kashmir. The eight million-plus people that live there.”

The excerpt, from the episode that will be available on Netflix on Sunday, received over 575,000 views on Twitter in less than a day. Reactions poured in from both sides of the spectrum.

This needed to be said. Thank you, Hasan. — Queen Hufflepuff🌈 (@Helga_HuffPuff) August 15, 2019

Thank you @hasanminhaj - Reading some replies here, I wonder how ignorant someone has to be to dispute a basic right that every nation, society, or individual should have: the freedom to choose their own destiny! It is a right enshrined in international law. #StandwithKashmir — Tahir Qazi (@tahirqazi) August 16, 2019

The producer of this racist TV show is @Nuri_ibrahim, a Pakistani Sunni Islamist sympathizer who hates Indian people and promotes terror inside India. Is @patriotact aware of what she does on Twitter and with the show, that she backs terror in Kashmir valley? — Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) August 15, 2019