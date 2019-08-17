Watch: When Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar got together again, this time to create an advertisement
‘Great things start with simple acts. A fee paid. A photocopy purchased. A pair of shoes bought from savings. Even a one-rupee reward.’
It is an unstated axiom of advertising in India that advertisements released on Independence Day must celebrate freedom from something or the other.
The advertisement above, though, takes a different route, putting its star power in its director and narrator – Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar, respectively. The duo that has previously produced soundtracks of films such as Haider, Omkara and Kaminey has crafted an ad film featuring four famous Indians.
The product and brand? They are all but incidental.