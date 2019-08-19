#WATCH Punjab: Army team rescues goats from the roof of a submerged house in flood-affected village Jalla Majra in Nawanshahr pic.twitter.com/y28xQPUXDf — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

A flock of goats, marooned with their owner on the roof of a house in a flood-hit Punjab village, were rescued by a relief team from the Indian army. The team reached the submerged in Jalla Majra village in Nawanshahr district area by boat on Sunday. The frightened animals were lowered into the boat one by one.

Heavy rains leading to the flooding of the rivers Sutlej and Swan have wreaked havoc in Punjab. More than 200 villages, including 60 in Nawanshahr were evacuated as a precautionary measure reported India Today.

The district administration also declared a holiday across all schools in Nawanshahr on Monday, reported The Tribune. Meanwhile, a medium flood alert has been issued in eight districts where the army has been asked to remain on standby, reported the Indian Express.