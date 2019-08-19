Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn't injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

The video of a bald eagle, seemingly hurt, swimming in the St Croix river in the US has gone viral on Twitter. Minnesota resident, Dan Goff, who filmed the video initially thought the bald eagle – who can be seen spreading its wings and trying to swim jerkily – was injured.

But it turned out that the bird was hampered in its movement because it was holding a huge, struggling fish between its claws, which it was dragging it to the shore for an afternoon feast.

There are many Bald Eagles near my home. I love watching them. Unless you have been up close, it’s hard to appreciate their size/strength. — Ellen (@buckleupyall) August 17, 2019

While eagles usually swoop down from the air and scoop up fish swimming close to the surface of the water, this particular fish may have proved too heavy for the bird to fly with.

Likely he will eat it there. I doubt he could fly with that fish.



They will tear open the stomach and eat the fish inside. Muskies are piscatorial and so are eagles. Then the choice guts, lol. — Bud St.Rong (@Schlomoguy) August 16, 2019

Yeah they actually have 'locking' tendons in their feet that help them hold on. At the place I volunteer, sometimes they need to manually disengage the locking mechanism in order to do basic veterinary care and it sounds like velcro ripping. So wild. — ☀️ lina @ oh no too hot ☀️ (@Chelsealinaeve) August 15, 2019

Once the eagle reached the shore, the large fish made one last attempt to struggle back into its watery home – but not on the bald eagle’s watch.

Another video posted by Goff from a few hours later showed the triumphant eagle basking on the shore, a half-eaten fish at its side.

No, this is about one hour later. Fish was half eaten.. :) pic.twitter.com/8uPy8PsLxN — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

Social media users were amazed at the powerful bird’s play for prey. While some discussed specifics about the bird, others dissected its hunting technique.

Muskies tend to be more towards the tan side of green. Northerns tend to be a darker green trending two wards blue.



Reason I asked is that muskies tend to be far less common than northerns. Seeing one isn’t commonplace on most lakes that have them unless it’s a large population — HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) August 15, 2019

OMG I somehow never realized this size comparison! Wow!😳 — Colleen (@ColleenSaysHi) August 16, 2019

I'd think also, rather than use energy to kill off a thrashing fish (also, risking injury) the eagle is just waiting for it to suffocate. Smart all the way around. — Grumpasaurus (@OneAngryDino) August 15, 2019

Yet others made political connections. The bald eagle is the national emblem of the United States and, though not endangered, is considered to be a threatened species. The bird has been in the news in the last few weeks after US President Donald Trump announced controversial changes to the country’s Endangered Species Act.

The Nixon-era act is credited with saving animals such as the grizzly bear and the Northern grey wolf from extinction, and the bald eagle, from the catastrophic effects of the pesticide DDT.

Activists and conservationists have reacted in alarm after the government announced a set of rollbacks to the act, including a decision to consider economic factors before categorising a species as endangered or threatened.

This is the kind of beauty in nature that @realDonaldTrump wants to destroy. It's sickening that bald eagles could once again be on the verge of extinction because of a nature hating, money loving #POTUS. #ImpeachNow — Diana - Resister Sister ✌ (@DianaWandersOn) August 15, 2019

That's an amazing sight but citizens think about this trump wants to negate this in the wild he wants to put a price on every single animal saved he needs to be Impeached or voted out immediately upon election night — Roman USAF Veteran (@UsafRoman) August 15, 2019

I would agree if I didn’t see this on the same day that I read about Trump gutting funding for the protection of endangered species. The American Bald eagle being one of them. — shitbutt (@shitbutt3) August 16, 2019